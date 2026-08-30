Guwahati: Fancy Bazar roads become no-vending, no-parking zones from September 1

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a bid to ease traffic congestion in the busy Fancy Bazar area, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Magistrate has declared M.S. Road and H.B. Road in Fancy Bazar as “No-Vending” and “No-Parking” zones with effect from September 1, 2026.

The order, issued on August 28 following a meeting held at the District Commissioner’s conference hall on August 22, cited traffic congestion arising from street vending, encroachment and unregulated parking as the major reasons behind the decision.

As per the order, commercial vehicles up to four-wheelers will be permitted to ply on the roads only between 9 pm and 7 am.

Private vehicles will be allowed to ply and park systematically during the day, provided they do not hamper traffic flow or cause inconvenience to the public. However, such vehicles cannot be used for undertaking any commercial activity on the roads.

The order also permits the movement of thelas and handcarts on the roads. However, stalls, tents or any other temporary or static structures will not be permitted.

Authorities have further directed that no vehicle shall be operated, parked or stationed in a manner that causes obstruction or traffic congestion on the roads.

The restrictions will come into force from September 1 and remain effective until further orders.

The order has been forwarded to the Mayor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Principal Secretary of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, Commissioner of Police, GMC Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Officer-in-Charge of Fancy Bazar Police Station and the S.S. Road Hawkers Association for necessary action.

Also Read: Guwahati: Fancy Bazar roads set to become no-vending zones from September 1