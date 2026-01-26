Guwahati: Fire at food processing factory, one injured in Panjabari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A fire broke out at the Repose factory on Jilika Road in Panjabari here on Sunday, leaving one person seriously injured, officials said. The factory, where food products are prepared, caught fire in the afternoon, triggering panic in the area. The injured person was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and the condition of the victim was reported to be serious. According to initial reports, the blaze originated on the second floor of the factory. Fire department officials told this reporter that the cause of the fire was a short circuit. Upon receiving the information, the city fire department rushed five fire engines to the spot. Firefighters worked for several hours to bring the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

