Guwahati: Former GMCH anaesthesiology head Dr Debendra Chandra Sharma passes away

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dr Debendra Chandra Sharma, former Professor and Head of the Department of Anaesthesiology at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), passed away on December 17. He was 82.

Born on January 11, 1943, Dr Sharma was the son of late Ram Chandra Sarma, who had served as Secretary of the Assam Public Service Commission. A highly regarded academician and clinician, he dedicated several decades to medical education and patient care, earning widespread respect within the medical fraternity.

During his tenure at GMCH, Dr Sharma was known for his clinical excellence, disciplined professional approach and commitment to teaching. He played a significant role in mentoring generations of anaesthesiologists, many of whom remember him as a strict yet compassionate teacher who placed great emphasis on ethics and precision in medical practice. The last rites were performed at Rangia, his native place, in the presence of family members, relatives, former colleagues, students and admirers. His death has been described as a profound loss to the medical community, with many recalling his humility, dedication and lasting contribution to healthcare and medical education in Assam.

