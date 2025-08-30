Guwahati: Fraudster nabbed, legal proceedings initiated

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team from Dispur Police Station, with the support of Pulibor Police Station, apprehended a notorious fraudster, Rupam Saikia, in Jorhat in connection with a major case of vehicle-related fraud.

According to police, Saikia had been on the run after allegedly duping customers by fraudulently selling more than 150 vehicles over the past six to seven months. Investigators described his operations as a “second-hand scam showroom,” where unsuspecting buyers were lured into bogus deals.

Police confirmed that legal proceedings against the accused have been initiated. Further investigation is underway to trace other possible victims and recover assets linked to the fraud.

Also Read: Assam: Trading scam uncovered in Dimoria, fraudster arrested