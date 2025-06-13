Guwahati: Free parking for two and three-wheelers in 44 zones in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a major step to improve urban commuting and reduce daily hassles for residents, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced free parking for two-wheelers and three-wheelers across 44 designated zones in the city. The new policy, which comes as a part of GMC’s broader initiative to create a more inclusive and efficient urban environment, aims to enhance mobility and accessibility for everyday commuters.

According to a GMC official, the move is intended to ease congestion and support smoother traffic flow throughout the city. “This initiative is part of our broader effort to create a smarter, more inclusive urban environment. By removing parking charges, we aim to reduce congestion, simplify traffic flow, and support everyday commuters,” the official said.

The new policy includes several key features such as zero parking fees for two- and three-wheelers, hassle-free access to designated parking areas, and improved movement within city limits. The move is also expected to reduce conflicts over parking space and encourage more disciplined parking behaviour among residents.

Citizens have widely welcomed the decision, calling it a much-needed relief amid rising transportation and parking issues. Many believe this step will not only help reduce unnecessary fines and disputes but also contribute to a more commuter-friendly environment in the city.

GMC has clarified that the 44 zones covered under this policy will be clearly marked and regularly monitored to ensure transparency and effective implementation. The corporation has also urged the public to cooperate with civic guidelines and park responsibly.

