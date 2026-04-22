Guwahati Fruit Vendor Missing After Suspected Drugging in Jalukbari

GUWAHATI — A fruit vendor identified as Robin has been reported missing from the Jalukbari area of Guwahati after he allegedly consumed a drink offered by an unknown youth — a drink police now suspect may have been laced with a sedative or other substance.

Robin had been selling fruits beneath the flyover along the Jalukbari bypass when the incident unfolded on Monday.

A Mobile Phone, Then a Drink

According to a fellow vendor, a young man had approached Robin earlier in the morning and offered to sell him a mobile phone. After a lengthy interaction, Robin purchased the device.

The same youth reportedly returned later in the evening and offered Robin a drink — believed to be either an oral rehydration solution or fruit juice.

Shortly after consuming it, Robin began feeling unwell. His condition deteriorated quickly, and he left the spot for home. He has not been seen since.

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