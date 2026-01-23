Guwahati: GAFF 2026 begins, showcasing Asian cinema across borders

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The second edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) commenced on Thursday, reaffirming the Northeast's growing stature as a vibrant meeting point for Asian cinema. The four-day festival features a curated line-up of 26 regional, national and international films from ten Asian countries.

The festival opened with Sunday, an Uzbek film directed by Shokir Kholikov, setting the tone for a diverse and culturally rich programme. The opening day also witnessed the Indian premiere of Japanese filmmaker Masahiro Ota's S, along with the screening of An Evening Ballad by Bishal Swargiary in the Indian Showcase (non-competition) section.

Speaking on the occasion, GAFF Festival Director (Honorary) Monita Borgohain said that GAFF 2026 promises to be "bigger and better," continuing its celebration of the vast diversity of Asian cinema. She added that the overwhelming response from audiences during the inaugural edition encouraged the organizers to expand the festival this year, with greater participation from filmmakers beyond the region.

Over the next four days, GAFF will screen films from Vietnam, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Myanmar, Iran, Kazakhstan and China. In addition, a wide array of Indian films in multiple languages-including Marathi, Bajjika, Malayalam, Hindi, Tulu, Nepali, Assamese, Karbi, Bodo, Mising, Manipuri and Bengali-will be showcased, highlighting India's rich regional and linguistic diversity.

Beyond film screenings, GAFF 2026 will host masterclasses, panel discussions and interactive sessions featuring filmmakers, critics and industry professionals from India and across Asia. According to the organizers, the final selections were curated from over 200 submissions, including nearly 90 films from outside India.

Positioned as the only Asian film festival of its kind in this part of the country, GAFF has carved a unique space in India's cultural landscape by bringing Asian cinema to the Northeast.

GAFF 2026 is organized by Trending Now Media, with support from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Also read: Guwahati: 2nd edition of GAFF to showcase Asian cinema from Jan 22