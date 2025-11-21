Guwahati: Gandharba to celebrate 21st anniversary with drama fest in Maligaon

GUWAHATI: The Boripara-based acting and music institute Gandharba is set to observe its 21st anniversary with the third edition of the Gandharba Drama Festival, a two-day event on December 5 and 6. President Gautam Kumar and Secretary Dhrubajyoti Kumar announce that the celebrations will take place at the Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Auditorium in Maligaon.

The festival opens with the staging of Moi Aru Mur Saa, a play conceived by Dhrubajyoti Kumar, written by Binod Sharma and directed by Akhilesh Hazari. Gandharba presents the production as a tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika in his centenary year, beginning at 6.30 pm. The second evening is dedicated to the memory of the artiste Zubeen Garg, featuring Choku, written and directed by Diganta Kakati and produced by Srishti Kala-Krishti Kendra, at 6.00 pm. This is followed at 7.00 pm by A Beautiful Melody, written by Montu Kumar Das, directed by Ronald Hussain and produced by Natatirtha, Guwahati.

Hrishikesh Goswami, Secretary of the Children’s Literature Trust in Assam, inaugurates the festival stage on December 5. On the following evening, guest Makbul Haque opens the stage for the second night of performances. As part of the anniversary, the Jivan Silpi Guruji Adya Sarma Memorial Drawing Competition for students from Classes I to VI begin at 3.00 pm on December 6.

The fifteenth All Assam Bhupendra Sangeet Competition takes place on December 7 from 10.00 am, divided into two age groups: under fifteen and fifteen years and above. Participants must provide age verification documents, while the organizers supply instrumental accompaniment. Competitors are required to maintain proper attire, and the committee reserves final authority on all decisions.

The celebrations conclude with a cultural evening following the prize distribution ceremony at 7.00 pm on December 7, during which winners receive cash awards, trophies and certificates. Interested participants may contact the organizers for further details, stated a press release.

