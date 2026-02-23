Guwahati: Garbage crisis worsens at Ajanta Path in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ajanta Path in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati has become a glaring example of civic neglect, with a large open stretch along the main road now functioning as an unmanaged garbage dumping site. Residents said repeated complaints have failed to bring lasting relief, even though prominent citizens and VIPs reside in the locality.

What residents once described as a clean and peaceful residential stretch has deteriorated into a foul-smelling zone piled high with plastic waste, food remnants and household garbage. The situation is particularly alarming near Bylane 2 in the Survey area, where heaps of waste remain unattended for days. “Ajanta Path was once very clean. Nowadays it has turned into a dirt capital. Flooding is common now,” said a resident, pointing to clogged drains choked with plastic and debris.

With the pre-monsoon showers approaching, fears are mounting. During every spell of heavy rain, the already fragile drainage system struggles to cope. Stormwater drains, instead of carrying run-off, overflow as people use them as dumping lines. The result is waterlogging, foul odour and a heightened risk of disease.

Many residents said they are forced to keep their windows shut throughout the day to escape the unbearable stench. Shopkeepers in the vicinity reported a drop in footfall due to the unhygienic surroundings.

Officials often attribute the crisis to irresponsible public behaviour. Residents also admitted that some individuals dump waste in the open roadside space to avoid storing garbage at home. However, locals questioned the lack of enforcement.

“If there were strict penalties, people would think twice before throwing waste into drains,” said another resident. “Why is there no monitoring? Why are there no fines?” The larger issue, as civic officials acknowledged in the past, lies in coordination and regular monitoring. Irregular garbage collection has further aggravated the problem, allowing waste to accumulate and emboldening habitual offenders. Residents are now demanding concrete measures from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), including daily garbage clearance, stricter enforcement of sanitation rules and the installation of CCTV cameras to identify and penalize those who dump waste illegally.

As February draws to a close and the city prepares for the annual monsoon challenge, Ajanta Path stands at a familiar crossroads. Will new machinery and proposed masterplans translate into visible action on the ground, or will the drains continue to clog, the garbage continue to pile up and residents continue to suffer?

For now, the stench lingers — along with growing frustration.

