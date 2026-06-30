Guwahati: Garchuk police bust illegal liquor and narcotics den in raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garchuk Police dismantled an illegal narcotics and stolen liquor operation following a raid at a rented house in the Nowagaon area, leading to the arrest of three persons and the seizure of drugs, premium liquor and cash.

Police said the operation was carried out after credible inputs about illicit activities at the premises. During the search, officers recovered a large consignment of premium liquor allegedly stolen from a warehouse in Lokhra. The seizure included bottles of Blue Label, Royal Salute, Black Label, Double Black, Chivas Regal, along with multiple quarter bottles of Black Dog and Signature brands.

Officials also recovered Rs 1,79,840 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from the illegal sale of the stolen liquor. In addition, 168 grams of heroin, including 119 vials, and 5.20 kg of ganja were seized from the location.

Three individuals identified as Rita Boro of Rangia, Habela Daimari of Santipur and Champak Medhi of Belsor were arrested during the operation. Police registered a case and initiated further legal proceedings, with investigations underway to determine wider links in the network involved in drug trafficking and liquor theft.

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