Guwahati Gears Up for NEET UG 2026 With Jammers, Biometrics, and CCTV

GUWAHATI — With the NEET (UG) 2026 examination set for May 3, the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district chaired a high-level preparedness meeting on Thursday, bringing together key officials from all 17 designated examination centres across the district.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), the Additional District Commissioner, city coordinators, and centre supervisors, with discussions covering examination-day timelines, bell schedules, personnel deployment, and the availability of essential materials.

Strict Anti-Malpractice Measures Ordered

The District Commissioner directed officials to implement a comprehensive set of security measures at all examination venues.

These include thorough frisking of candidates, biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, and the installation of signal jammers — steps aimed at preventing malpractice and safeguarding the integrity of one of the country's most high-stakes medical entrance examinations.

A detailed presentation by City Coordinator 1 outlined examination guidelines, operational protocols, and security arrangements, helping orient centre in-charges on their specific roles and responsibilities.

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