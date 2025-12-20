Guwahati: GJB issues public alert against fraudulent calls and messages

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has issued a strong public warning after detecting multiple cases of fraudulent activity involving unauthorized phone numbers impersonating the Board. According to officials, fraudsters are contacting citizens, asking them to download suspicious mobile applications, share payment links, or threatening disconnection of water connections in case of non-compliance.

In an official advisory, the GJB clarified that it does not demand payments through random links, unauthorized mobile applications or unknown phone numbers. The Board has urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to such scams.

The Board has specifically advised consumers not to make any payments through links or mobile applications except through the official Guwahati Jal Board app available on the Google Play Store. It has also cautioned residents against sharing personal or payment-related details with unauthorized individuals under any circumstances.

For physical collections, the GJB stated that consumers should make payments only through POS machines operated by assigned ‘Jal Sakhis’, who carry valid identity cards issued by the Board.

The Board has also highlighted an example of a fraudulent message circulating on messaging platforms that prompts users to download an APK file in the name of water or gas bill updates, as part of its awareness drive.

The GJB has appealed to citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious calls or messages. For assistance or verification, consumers can contact the official helpline numbers: 7086833481, 7086833612, 6003920846 and 6002478263.

The Board reiterated its commitment to safeguarding consumers and urged the public to cooperate by staying cautious and spreading awareness to protect themselves from fraudsters.

Also Read: Initiative for water connections to 6,624 households under GJB