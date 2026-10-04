Guwahati: GMC Felicitates Nearly 1,000 Safai Mitras on Swachh Bharat Diwas

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) observed Swachh Bharat Diwas at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari, on Thursday as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

The campaign, observed from September 17 to October 17 under the theme “Swachhta Mein Sahbhag”, emphasised public participation and the contribution of sanitation workers. The Governor of Assam, who attended as chief guest, stressed sustained behavioural change and collective responsibility for cleanliness.

Nearly 1,000 Safai Mitras were felicitated with a gamosa and a sapling for their contribution to sanitation and waste management. One Safai Mitra from each GMC division was also specially honoured.

The GMC said 1,504 sanitation personnel had been registered under the NAMASTE scheme, while 21 beneficiaries had received Ayushman Cards and 56 workers had been provided PPE kits.

State Bank of India announced Rs 40.50 lakh in CSR assistance for three mortuary vans for public services and Rs 6 crore for developing community libraries across all 60 GMC wards.

The GMC also introduced a mechanism to engage Swachh Sakhis in collecting user charges from households for source-level waste collection, with one Swachh Sakhi assigned to each ward.

Winners of the Swachh Guwahati Competition were felicitated, while the GMC launched the “Swachh Durga Puja” initiative to encourage cleaner and environmentally responsible practices during the festival.

The programme highlighted five pillars of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, including cleanliness of public spaces, youth participation, Safai Mitra safety and welfare, public participation and livelihood opportunities through cleanliness.

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