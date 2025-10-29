Guwahati: GMC launches ‘Mayabini’ hearse van in memory of Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s beloved music legend Zubeen Garg, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Tuesday inaugurated a new hearse van service, Mayabini, under its Swargrath initiative. The vehicle, launched with support from Federal Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, has been dedicated to the memory of the artiste.

The ceremonial inauguration took place at a public event in Guwahati, where Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah formally launched the service. Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and several GMC officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Baruah said the initiative symbolizes not only a public welfare measure but also the enduring emotional bond Zubeen Garg shared with the people of Assam. “This effort reflects how deeply Zubeen da’s music and compassion continue to live in the hearts of the people,” he said.

The Mayabini hearse van, also known as Muktirath, will be operated by GMC and made available free of cost to residents of Guwahati. The service aims to assist grieving families in transporting the bodies of their loved ones with dignity and care.

GMC officials shared that the name Mayabini was chosen as a symbolic tribute to keep alive the memory and legacy of Zubeen Garg, whose contributions to Assamese music and culture remain unparalleled.

In addition, GMC announced plans to expand the service by introducing three more hearse vans in the near future. These will be named after Zubeen Garg’s favourite tree — the Nahor (Mesua) tree — as a continued homage to the artiste.

Meanwhile, the city is also gearing up for another major event, as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to inaugurate the Guwahati Riverfront Project on November 7 — a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing the city’s aesthetic and recreational appeal along the Brahmaputra River.

