Guwahati: GMC launches ‘Project Sahajeevan’ to promote human-animal coexistence

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched Project Sahajeevan, a citywide initiative designed to foster harmony between humans and animals and to promote a balanced urban ecosystem. Inspired by the One Health approach, the project highlighted the vital link between human, animal, and environmental well-being.

GMC officials stated that the initiative aimed to ensure sustainable and humane management of street and companion animals, reduce instances of human-animal conflict through data-driven interventions, and encourage responsible pet ownership among residents.

As part of the initiative, the civic body introduced several significant measures, including a Citizen Science Programme to engage residents across municipal wards in documenting local flora and fauna through geo-tagged photographs. This exercise was intended to help map populations of street dogs and rhesus macaques and guide future management plans.

A dedicated helpline number (9954449528) was launched for citizens to report stray dog-related issues and dog bite incidents, allowing swift and coordinated responses from GMC teams. Pet owners were also urged to register their dogs on the Sewa Setu Portal, a mandatory step to build a scientific database for vaccination, monitoring, and responsible ownership. In a compassionate move, GMC also announced the establishment of an electric crematorium for pets, providing citizens with a dignified and eco-friendly facility for the final rites of their companion animals.

The next phase of the project would include a month-long awareness and vaccination drive beginning October 30 at Kalibari, Paltan Bazar.

