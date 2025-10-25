Guwahati: GMC stresses partnerships for a cleaner city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a bid to further strengthen its environmental and public health initiatives, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) held a crucial stakeholder meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Dr M. S. Lakshmi Priya, IAS, Commissioner, GMC, at the GMC Conference Hall.

The meeting was attended by Dr Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, ACS, and Mrinal Borah, ACS, both Joint Commissioners of GMC, along with senior GMC officials. Representatives from Oil India Limited (OIL), Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Pragjyotishpur Medical College & Hospital, Cotton University, and several other institutions and NGOs also took part in the discussions.

The deliberations focused on strengthening institutional partnerships through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), the implementation of Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) to promote recycling, the management of dog and animal data, addressing local health and sanitation issues, and encouraging tree plantation and green initiatives across the city.

Commissioner Dr Lakshmi Priya emphasized the importance of collective effort and sustained collaboration among government bodies, educational institutions, and civil society organizations to achieve a cleaner and healthier urban environment.

Reaffirming its vision, GMC stated that it remains committed to building a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Guwahati through active citizen participation and strategic partnerships.

