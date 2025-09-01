Guwahati: GMCH launches WhatsApp helplines for grievance redressal

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to strengthen patient care and ensure quicker resolution of complaints, the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has introduced dedicated WhatsApp helplines for grievance redressal.

Patients and attendants can now register complaints or share feedback on hospital services, diagnostic facilities, and medical procedures through WhatsApp at 6900476006. For employees and staff of the institution, a separate channel has been set up at 6900476161.

According to an order issued by the Superintendent’s Office, all grievances received on these numbers will be monitored and addressed on a priority basis. The on-duty Deputy Superintendent will remain available round-the-clock to ensure timely action.

Hospital authorities expressed confidence that the initiative will help build a more transparent and responsive healthcare system, benefiting both patients and staff.

