Guwahati: GNT Chinmaya Vidyalaya Honoured with Education Eminence 2026 Award

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: GNT Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Guwahati, received the “Education Eminence 2026” Award from News18 Assam North East in association with the Lions Club of Gauhati for its contribution to values-based education. The award was presented at a ceremony, by Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu. Principal Sangeeta Sharma and Chinmaya Mission and GNT Chinmaya Vidyalaya president R. S. Joshi received the honour on behalf of the institution. Secretary B. Goswami and Mission Secretary Dr Sunita Agarwala also attended the programme. The award recognised the school’s commitment to academic excellence, character building and the holistic development of students in line with the ideals of the Chinmaya Mission. R. S. Joshi expressed gratitude to the organisers and dignitaries on receiving the honour.

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