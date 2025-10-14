Guwahati: Governor administers oath to Dr. Niranjan Kalita as Assam Veterinary and Fishery University VC

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Dr. Niranjan Kalita as Vice Chancellor of the Assam Veterinary and Fishery University at a function held in the conference hall of Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Earlier, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram sought the permission of the Governor to start the proceedings of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended among others by Minister of Fisheries Krishnendu Paul, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Vice Chancellor of Assam Agriculture University Prof. Bidyut Ch. Deka, Commissioner and Secretary, Animal Husbandary and Veterinary M.S. Manivannan and other senior officers of the state government, stated a press release.

