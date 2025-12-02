Guwahati: GVK EMRI terms 108 staff agitation illegal and warns of alternative measures

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: GVK EMRI termed the ongoing agitation by a section of 108 Emergency Service EMTs, pilots and EROs as unethical and illegal, stating that the strike caused hardship to patients and endangered lives across Assam. The management expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Health Minister Ashok Singhal and the Mission Director of NHM for supporting uninterrupted emergency services.

The organization stated that it had signed Minutes of Meeting with the All Assam Mrityunjoy 108 Employees’ Association on August 4, addressing three points immediately, while the fourth—related to salary increment—was discussed repeatedly. EMRI said it offered a fair revision above Minimum Wages, which the union declined. It added that it fully implemented Minimum Wages, complied with labour laws and paid salaries on time.

Since November 19, 2025, a section of employees abstained from operational protocols as protest. EMRI said it made repeated requests for discussions, but the association did not participate. The NHM declined to join the talks, calling it an internal matter.

The organization said the strike disrupted emergency operations, while another registered union refused to join the protest. EMRI appealed for public and administrative support and urged agitating staff to resume duties immediately. It warned that failure to return to work would compel the management to arrange replacements, including fresh recruitment, to maintain uninterrupted services.

