Guwahati Half Marathon to be held on April 7 in city

Guwahati: IIT Guwahati's annual techno-management fest, Techniche, will be entering its 14th edition this year, and the team will be organizing the Guwahati Half Marathon on April 7 as a prelude to the annual fest.

The announcement of this year's Guwahati Half Marathon came with the Techniche 2024 team highlighting the theme for the half marathon, which is "Run for a Cleaner Tomorrow," according to a release.

The half marathon will start at 5:15 a.m. from the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Stadium, Sarusajai, Guwahati, on April 7.

This year, the Guwahati Half Marathon will be organized with the theme "Run for a Cleaner Tomorrow," which, in essence, seeks to highlight the urgent need to address the issue of cleanliness and sanitation in Guwahati. The event will also provide a platform for participants to support the cause and make a positive impact in their communities. Packed with numerous events, competitions, workshops, and initiatives, IIT Guwahati Techniche is an initiative by the student-led team, as mentioned in the release.

"Techniche has always been a platform for creating a positive impact in the lives of everyone associated with the festival in every way. The Guwahati Half Marathon is no exception. This event is a celebration of fitness, perseverance, and human potential and is a testament to the spirit of Techniche. By incorporating the theme of "Run for a Cleaner Tomorrow," the event takes on a social dimension, encouraging participants to not only push their physical limits but also raise awareness about the issue of cleanliness in our society. Techniche being the brainchild of the northeast region, which is home to sporting legends such as Mary Kom and Mirabai Chanu, it is not only a social responsibility but also an honour for us to serve the community of Guwahati and initiate positive change in the region. This time, we push beyond the bounds of social development and Run for a Cleaner Tomorrow. We anticipate generating excitement as we welcome participants from across India to Guwahati for Techniche and the Guwahati Half Marathon," mentioned Samyak Sharma, Convener, Techniche 2024, in the statement.

The Guwahati Half Marathon is an attempt by Techniche to get people together to fight for a cause relevant to millions worldwide. With the backing of the participants, sponsors, and volunteers, Team Techniche is committed to making a significant difference in the campaign for a more pristine Guwahati. Team Techniche encourages everyone to unite with them this year as they work towards a healthier, more vibrant community, according to the statement.

