Guwahati: HC grants absolute bail to former AASU leader in harassment case

Staff reporter

Guwahati: After nearly a year of legal proceedings, the Gauhati High Court has granted relief to Sankor Jyoti Baruah, former general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), in connection with a case filed by a Gauhati University student alleging cheating, blackmail, and harassment. On September 23, 2024, the High Court, exercising its powers under Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), had granted pre-arrest bail to Baruah in Dispur P.S. Case No. 953/2024, registered under Sections 376(1)/323/352/506/386 and later Section 307 of the erstwhile IPC, 1860. The court has now converted that relief into absolute bail. Senior advocate Satyan Sharma represented Baruah during the proceedings, successfully persuading the court to grant full relief.

