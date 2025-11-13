Guwahati: Home guards stage protest, demand job regularization

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Trained Home Guard Association and the All Assam Griha Rakshi Volunteer Welfare Association staged a sit-in protest in Guwahati on Wednesday, urging the state government to fully implement the Home Guard Deployment Software System across Assam, regularize their jobs, and withdraw the newly announced scheme to train 5,000 additional home guards. In a statement to the media, the organizations expressed frustration over what they described as the government’s continued neglect of long-standing issues faced by 24,696 trained domestic workers across the state. Despite repeated meetings with departmental authorities, no concrete steps had been taken to secure their employment or improve their working conditions. The organizations alleged that policies introduced under the Assam Home Guards Act of 1947, along with its 2015 amendment, had caused unnecessary hardship and mental distress among workers.

Citing a 2012–13 Gauhati High Court directive to regularize home guard employment, the organizations alleged that successive administrations had failed to act on the order. They urged the current government to amend the Assam Home Guards Act of 1947, as revised in 2015, to ensure permanent job regularization.

