Guwahati hosts BBPPDR trials to boost emergency communication

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati hosted Proof of Concept trials for India's Broadband Public Protection and Disaster Relief (BBPPDR) network on Monday to assess mission-critical communication systems for public safety and disaster response.

The trials were chaired by Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh and attended by officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Assam Police, the Department of Telecommunications, CRPF and other Central Armed Police Forces. Participants evaluated the network's operational readiness, interoperability and effectiveness during emergencies.

A Dispatcher Console was set up at the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, while training sessions were conducted and MCC handheld devices were distributed to police, fire and emergency services, NDRF, SDRF and central forces. Airtel supported the network during the trials. The BBPPDR project aims to establish a nationwide integrated broadband communication network to strengthen coordination among first responders and improve emergency preparedness.

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