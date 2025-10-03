Guwahati: IGNCA holds Painting Contest, Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: As part of the nationwide celebrations of Seva Parv 2025 (September 17 – October2, 2025), an initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Regional Centre Guwahati, in collaboration with the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Regional Centre Guwahati and the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), organized a One Day Painting Workshop-cum-Competition on 29th September 2025 in Guwahati. The programme celebrated the Prime Minister’s vision of Vikshit Bharat through collective artistic imagination and youth participation.

The art competition was conducted simultaneously at two venues: Betkuchi High School, Guwahati (School Students Category) and Shilpgram, NEZCC, Panjabari, Guwahati (College and University Students Category). At both venues, a solemn tribute was paid to eminent singer Zubeen Garg, honouring his invaluable contribution to Assamese music and culture.

At the NEZCC Venue (Shilpgram, Panjabari), the event was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Arupjyoti Chaudhury, Vice Chancellor, Madhabdev University, and other dignitaries.

At the Betkuchi Venue, the Guest of Honour was Sh. K. Roshni Kumar, Inspector, and CGST Guwahati Circle 1.

Dr. Sapam Ranabir Singh, Regional Director, IGNCA RC Guwahati, spoke about the spirit of Seva Parv as an occasion to serve society through creativity, culture, and community engagement. He highlighted how the art competition encouraged young students to contribute their vision of Vikshit Bharat, thereby linking artistic imagination with the national aspiration for progress and development.

The programme saw enthusiastic participation from school, college, and university students, who showcased their creativity by painting themes of innovation, harmony, and collective growth. The presence of eminent dignitaries inspired the participants and added to the cultural significance of the event.

This initiative highlighted the Ministry of Culture’s continued efforts to engage youth in the nation’s cultural and creative journey, while also providing a platform for the vibrant talents of the Northeast to be showcased and celebrated. The event proved to be a day of artistic exploration, cultural expression, and collective celebration of the vision of Vikshit Bharat, stated a press release.

