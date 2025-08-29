Guwahati: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall alert across city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Guwahati in the next 24 hours. According to the forecast, the city may witness rainfall up to 6 cm within 24 hours, with intense spells of 2-3 cm per hour. The downpour is likely to trigger severe waterlogging, disrupt traffic movement, and heighten the risk of localized landslides in vulnerable hillside areas.

Authorities have placed emergency response systems on high alert. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged residents to remain vigilant and adopt necessary safety precautions. Commuters and long-distance travellers have been advised to plan their schedules carefully and avoid unnecessary movement during heavy rainfall hours.

