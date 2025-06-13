Guwahati: Integrated health campaign launched in Kamrup Metro

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A 40-day Integrated Health Campaign was launched in Kamrup Metropolitan district with the aim of screening, testing, and providing treatment linkages for HIV, TB, Hepatitis B & C, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The campaign was officially flagged off by District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (M). This initiative follows similar successful campaigns held in Nagaon, Tinsukia, and Cachar, all districts identified as vulnerable to HIV.

Speaking at the inauguration, DC Sumit Sattawan emphasized that the campaign would play a crucial role in detecting People Living with HIV (PLHIV) and ensuring they are promptly connected to treatment services. He highlighted that the hybrid outreach approach would help reach at-risk populations more effectively. The DC also stressed the importance of targeting youth, especially college students, who are vulnerable to high-risk behaviours such as unprotected sex and drug use. He urged all stakeholders to actively participate in bringing people to the health camps to maximize the campaign’s impact.

Prior to the official launch, Dr. Indranoshee Das, Project Director of the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS), delivered a presentation outlining the broader objectives of the campaign. She emphasized the importance of meeting the 95-95-95 targets set by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) — meaning that 95% of people living with HIV should know their status, 95% of those diagnosed should be on treatment, and 95% of those on treatment should achieve viral suppression. Dr. Das noted that the decision to conduct the campaign in Kamrup (M) was based on its classification as another HIV-vulnerable district in Assam.

District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, ACS, expressed hope that the campaign would significantly contribute to the detection and eventual elimination of HIV and related infections such as TB and STIs from the district.

