Guwahati: Interstate burglary gang busted; three suspects arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A coordinated operation by the City Police led to the arrest of three members of an interstate burglary gang linked to a series of organized thefts across Assam. The crackdown followed a burglary reported on January 17 at Kedar Road, prompting a technical investigation that traced the getaway vehicle to Jagara in Nalbari.

The inquiry revealed that the vehicle had been rented by Prakash Parihar, prompting police to alert rental agencies across Guwahati to monitor suspicious bookings. Acting on further leads, a joint team from Panbazar and Bhangagarh police stations raided Malini Guest House and apprehended three suspects - Prakash Parihar of Punjab, Jitendra Kumar of Delhi, and Kailash Dahia of Rajasthan.

Police recovered burglary tools, mobile phones, ATM cards, keypad phones and two large cutters from a site near Kamakhya. The trio reportedly admitted their involvement in burglaries in Dibrugarh, Fancy Bazar and Barpeta.

In a separate case, Geetanagar Police arrested Rajdeep Nath of Dhingon after he allegedly attempted to steal a bicycle at Janapath. He had previously been held for a similar offence and was forwarded to the court.

