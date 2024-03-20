Guwahati is second-most polluted regional city in the world: Report

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: While the Air Quality Index reported by the Central Pollution Control Board put the AQI of Guwahati as poor with 297 points along with high levels of PM10 and PM2.5 particulate matter at 4 PM on Tuesday, a report published by IQAir mentioned the air quality of Guwahati as the second worst in the entire country.

IQAir recently published its 2023 World Air Quality Report. This report puts Guwahati in Assam as the 2nd most polluted regional city in Central and South Asia after Bengusarai in Bihar socially in terms of PM2.5 particles. It also puts the Central and South Asian region as the most polluted region of the world, with India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh among the most polluted nations. In terms of capital cities, New Delhi is the worst, while Dhaka comes next. But the air qualities of these two capitals have been rated below those of Bengusarai and Guwahati.

