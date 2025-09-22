Guwahati: Kamrup Chamber of Commerce Mourns Zubeen Garg’s Demise

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Kamrup Chamber of Commerce (KCC) expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. In a condolence message issued today, Mahavir Jain, president of the Chamber, described Zubeen Garg as “an extraordinary artiste who not only enthralled people with his music but also inspired countless individuals with his simplicity and compassion.” “The passing of Zubeen Garg is an irreparable loss for Assam and the entire North East Region. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, admirers, and innumerable well-wishers. May the noble soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement read. Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved singers, lyricists, and cultural icons, passed away in Singapore on September 19. His demise has left the state and the region in deep mourning.

