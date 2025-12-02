Guwahati: KKHSOU city campus observes World AIDS Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The City Campus of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) marked World AIDS Day on December 1 with an awareness programme jointly organized by faculty members from the Disciplines of Social Work and Sociology, along with the KKHSOU City Study Centre.

The event began with introductory remarks by Dr Mridusmita Duara, Assistant Professor of Social Work, who highlighted the global significance of World AIDS Day as a major public health observance. She underlined the importance of understanding not only the medical aspects of HIV/AIDS but also the lived experiences and social challenges faced by affected individuals.

She then invited the resource person, Ms Barnalika Goswami, Assistant Professor of Social Work, KKHSOU, to speak on the theme “Beyond Medicine: The Social Factors that Change HIV Outcomes.”

Ms Goswami delivered an insightful presentation, clarifying the conceptual differences between HIV and AIDS and explaining their causes, modes of transmission and global and national prevalence trends. She also highlighted the role of the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) in India, particularly in prevention, testing, treatment and awareness initiatives.

A key focus of her talk was the impact of social determinants on HIV outcomes. She identified economic inequality, gender disparities, inadequate knowledge and restrictive social norms as major contributors to stigma and discrimination. She explained how stigma affected individuals across families, workplaces, educational institutions and healthcare settings, resulting in social exclusion, emotional distress and unequal access to healthcare.

Emphasizing the need for holistic solutions, she called for ensuring equal access to treatment, enforcing confidentiality protocols and framing inclusive policies that reduce discrimination. She highlighted the importance of community sensitization, awareness-based interventions and promoting empathy and respect for people living with HIV.

The programme also featured an afternoon session with slogan-writing and poster-making competitions for learners and research scholars. These activities aimed at engaging participants creatively while spreading awareness of HIV/AIDS through visual and written expression.

