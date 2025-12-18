Guwahati: Labour bodies launch stir over rights and legal breaches

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Nine labour organizations in Assam announced a joint statewide movement against what they described as widespread injustice and violations of labour laws across multiple sectors, including transport, tea gardens, handloom, coal mines and stone quarries. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Guwahati Press Club, where representatives of the All Assam Joint Struggle Committee for Protection of Workers' Rights said the movement sought to safeguard labour rights and address long-pending grievances affecting workers from diverse sectors. Earlier, a delegation of the organizations met the Labour Commissioner and submitted a memorandum detailing their demands, which had also been placed before the Labour Minister.

The representatives said the Labour Commissioner assured them that the issues raised would be forwarded to the government for consideration. However, they warned that failure to resolve the demands promptly would lead to an escalation of protests and a larger statewide agitation. They also conveyed a message to the government against overlooking growing dissatisfaction among workers.

The joint platform stated that preparations were underway for a state-level movement demanding the repeal of labour codes, alleging that the government was attempting to divide workers and curb dissent instead of addressing legitimate concerns. They accused the government of taking advantage of widespread unemployment in the state.

Expressing concern over recent remarks by the Chief Minister regarding the dismissal of 108 ambulance service employees following an incident in Dibrugarh, the organizations termed the development unfortunate. They argued that since the service was largely funded by the government, the state remained the principal employer under existing laws, and they demanded the immediate withdrawal of dismissal orders through dialogue.

The organizations further alleged that tea garden workers were being divided along community lines in the name of land allotment, claiming there was no clear timeline for granting land pattas. They demanded that land rights be given to all tea workers before the next elections and that tea labourers be brought under the Minimum Wages Act with appropriate wage revisions.

Raising concerns over the transport sector, the platform sought effective implementation of the Assam Transport Workers' Welfare Scheme, 2019, and legal protection for platform-based transport workers. They demanded comprehensive insurance coverage, fair fare sharing, social security contributions from aggregators and the declaration of a base fare.

On construction workers, the organizations alleged that welfare benefits under existing laws were being reduced and diluted through labour codes. They demanded an expansion of welfare measures and the protection of legal guarantees.

