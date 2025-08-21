Guwahati: Last date for advance Haj payment extended to Aug 25

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Join State Haj Committee for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, etc, informed that the Haj Committee of India has extended the deadline for deposit of the advance Haj amount for Haj–2026 to August 25 which was earlier August 20.

As per the revised schedule, all provisionally selected pilgrims, including those allotted the Short Haj Package, must deposit a total of Rs 1,52,300. This includes Rs 1,50,000 as advance Haj amount, Rs 2000 towards miscellaneous dues, and Rs 300 as non-refundable processing fee. The committee clarified that the payment can be made either through the e-payment facility available on haicommittee.gov.in or the Haj Suvidha App using debit/credit cards and net banking, or by submitting a pay-in-slip at any branch of the State Bank of India or Union Bank of India using the unique bank reference number provided to each cover.

Pilgrims have also been asked to upload or submit by August 30 the required documents, including the signed copy of the Haj Application Form with declaration and undertaking, copy of pay-in-slip/online receipt, and medical screening and fitness certificate.

The Haj Committee has warned that failure to deposit the advance amount or submit the required documents within the stipulated dates will lead to cancellation of the allotted Haj seat.

The Join State Haj Committee for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, etc, have already published the provisional list of the selected applicants for Haj 2026 for Assam. A total of 2,567 pilgrims from Assam have been provisionally selected, where 1,762 are male and 805 female pilgrims.

