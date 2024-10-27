Guwahati: Latasil field lies in disarray; locals frustrated

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Latasil field, a popular spot for children to play cricket, remains in a state of disarray days after the conclusion of Durga Puja celebrations. Residents of the area have expressed concern over the field’s unclean and unhygienic conditions, particularly with the seasonal change underway.

Local resident Nidhi, whose son frequents the field for cricket, said, “It’s been over a week since Durga Puja ended, but the field is still a mess. It’s dirty and unhygienic. How can we send our children to play in such conditions?”

Another resident questioned the accountability of the puja committee, stating, “During puja time, everyone takes pride in being a member, but when it comes to cleaning up, nobody assumes responsibility. As responsible citizens, don’t they have a duty to maintain public spaces?”

Several guardians attempted to contact committee members but received no response. A frustrated parent noted, “This is a public field, meant for children to play. If it remains in this state, where will they go?”

When contacted by The Sentinel, a Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) official responded, “We’re unaware of the issue. We’ll investigate and take necessary steps to clear the field as soon as possible.”

