Guwahati: Lawyers’ body observes Advocates’ Day

GUWAHATI: The Lawyers’ Association, Guwahati, marked Advocates’ Day with a discussion centred on the “use and misuse of penal and preventive detention laws in Assam at present”. The programme, held at the association’s auditorium, featured senior Gauhati High Court advocate and vice-president of the All Assam Lawyers’ Association, Bijan Kumar Mahajan, as the chief speaker. The session was presided over by association president Pradip Kumar Konwar, with general secretary Apurba Kumar Sharma anchored. Ahead of the discussion, the association felicitated 15 senior advocates with traditional tokens of honour, including a fulam japi, a citation, a gamocha, a nahor plant and a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. Additionally, 25 newly enrolled members were presented with copies of the Criminal Manual. These proceedings were carried out by the president and the general secretary. The event drew 400 to 500 advocates, many of whom engaged actively by posing questions on the theme. Bijan Mahajan addressed the queries, offering insights into the complexities of detention laws in the state. The programme concluded with formal remarks from the association’s leadership, underscoring the importance of continued dialogue on legal issues affecting the public.

