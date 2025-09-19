Guwahati

Guwahati: Leena Doley Attached to Assam Police Headquarters

The state government transferred Leena Doley, Sr Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, and attached her to the Assam Police Headquarters, Guwahati, until further orders.
Debasish Borah, Commandant, 4th APBn,  Kahilipara, Guwahati, has been entrusted with the responsibility to look after the current duties of Sr Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, temporarily, in addition to his own duties until further orders.

