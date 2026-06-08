Guwahati: LPG price hike sparks anger; a cylinder now costs Rs 991

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The latest hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices has triggered widespread frustration among households in Guwahati, with residents expressing concern over the growing burden of rising living costs. Effective from June 7, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 29, taking the retail cost to Rs 991 per cylinder in the city.

The increase comes barely three months after a steep Rs 60 hike announced on March 7, marking the second revision in domestic cooking gas prices within a short span. The back-to-back increases have left many families struggling to manage their monthly budgets amid rising expenses on essential commodities.

Several homemakers voiced their disappointment, stating that cooking gas has become increasingly unaffordable for middle- and lower-income families.

“Every month, we are forced to adjust our household budget because prices keep rising. LPG is an essential commodity, and repeated hikes are making it difficult for families like ours,” said a homemaker from Beltola.

Another resident expressed frustration over the timing of the increase. “Vegetable prices, school expenses and electricity bills are already high. Now the gas cylinder has become costlier again. We do not know how much more common people can bear,” she said.

A resident of Beltola remarked, “The government talks about providing relief to citizens, but essential services are becoming more expensive. A gas cylinder costing nearly Rs 1,000 is a huge burden for ordinary families.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another housewife said, “We have no alternative. Cooking gas is a necessity, not a luxury. Every hike directly affects household expenses and forces us to cut spending elsewhere.”

Residents have urged authorities to review the pricing mechanism and provide relief to consumers, especially at a time when inflation continues to impact daily life. The latest increase is expected to further strain household finances across the city, with many fearing additional revisions in the coming months.

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