Guwahati: Man arrested on non-bailable warrant in city

GUWAHATI: Police from Basistha Police Station arrested a 28-year-old man after executing a non-bailable warrant issued by a Guwahati court, officials said. The warrant had been issued in connection with PRC No. 1071/2020 by the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metropolitan). The accused, identified as Mridul Ray of Kainadhara in the Khanapara area, was apprehended during the operation and subsequently produced before the court. Police said further legal procedures were carried out as per the court's directions.

