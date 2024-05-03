Guwahati: Man Goes Missing From Ganeshguri After Suspicious Phone Call

GUWAHATI: In a mysterious incident, a middle-aged man was reported to be missing from the bustling Ganeshguri area of Guwahati.
The missing individual has been identified as Partha Purkayastha, a 35-year-old man who has been described as short, having a medium complexion with black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jeans and a white shirt.
Worried by his sudden disappearance, the family members filed a missing person report at the Bhagaduttapur Police Outpost.
According to reports, Purkayastha was reported to be missing since 6:15 pm on Monday, April 29.
Partha had gone out to Ganeshguri market but did not return home, prompting his brother to file the report out of concern.
Based on it, the police launched a search operation to trace his whereabouts.
The efforts to find the missing person is underway and the cops are seeking for any information on the whereabouts of the person to be sent to the number 8486340249.
Purkayastha was reportedly employed at SSB Automobiles Pvt Ltd located in the Khanapara locality of Guwahati.
As per reports, he had some account related issue with four to five unidentified men back in February.
He reportedly received a phone call on the day he went missing, asking him to come to Ganeshguri market, after which he disappeared, raising serious concerns about his safety and well-being while also generating suspicions.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a married woman had reportedly gone missing from the Narengi locality of Guwahati on Tuesday.
She had reportedly left home at around 3 pm on Monday after which she failed to return home.
The family members lodged an FIR regarding the incident at the Noonmati Police Station and an investigation had been initiated to look into the matter.
