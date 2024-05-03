Guwahati: Man Goes Missing From Ganeshguri After Suspicious Phone Call

GUWAHATI: In a mysterious incident, a middle-aged man was reported to be missing from the bustling Ganeshguri area of Guwahati.

The missing individual has been identified as Partha Purkayastha, a 35-year-old man who has been described as short, having a medium complexion with black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jeans and a white shirt.

Worried by his sudden disappearance, the family members filed a missing person report at the Bhagaduttapur Police Outpost.