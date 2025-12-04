Guwahati

Guwahati: Manoj Kr. Das Attempts to Script Record with Kishore Kumar Songs

Manoj Kr. Das (Kashyap) made an official attempt on Wednesday to enter the India Book of Records by performing 53 timeless Hindi songs of legendary singer Kishore Kumar
GUWAHATI: Manoj Kr. Das (Kashyap) made an official attempt on Wednesday to enter the India Book of Records by performing 53 timeless Hindi songs of legendary singer Kishore Kumar in a unique style as a visually impaired artiste. The event, held at a private hotel in Guwahati, was attended by several dignitaries who addressed the gathering and extended their best wishes for his successful inclusion in the India Book of Records.

