Guwahati: Manoj Kr. Das Attempts to Script Record with Kishore Kumar Songs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Manoj Kr. Das (Kashyap) made an official attempt on Wednesday to enter the India Book of Records by performing 53 timeless Hindi songs of legendary singer Kishore Kumar in a unique style as a visually impaired artiste. The event, held at a private hotel in Guwahati, was attended by several dignitaries who addressed the gathering and extended their best wishes for his successful inclusion in the India Book of Records.

Also Read: Papon equates singing a Kishore Kumar song with telling a story