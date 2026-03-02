Guwahati: Massive Turnout at AGP Sankalpa Samaroh in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Madhya Guwahati Bidhan Parishad of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) organized a massive Sankalpa Samaroh at the Arya Vidyapeeth College playground in Guwahati on Sunday, drawing the presence of several thousand party supporters.

The meeting was presided over by MLA and party General Secretary Ramendra Narayan Kalita. Addressing the gathering, AGP president Atul Bora said the overwhelming turnout under the leadership of Kalita reaffirmed that the party’s base in Guwahati remains strong.

Bora stated that the AGP has maintained its secular character and continues to work towards a secure and developed Assam by uniting people across languages, communities and religions. Referring to the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said the state is progressing towards new horizons of development and expressed confidence that Guwahati would soon be recognized as one of the country’s finest cities.

He further emphasized that strengthening the AGP would mean strengthening regionalism and empowering the people of Assam.

Working president and Minister Keshab Mahanta lauded MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita for consolidating the party’s position in Guwahati despite various challenges. He noted that Kalita, who has been elected as an MLA for six terms, has consistently shared in the joys and hardships of the people and demonstrated strong commitment to public service. Mahanta also mentioned that efforts would be intensified to further strengthen the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

In his address, Ramendra Narayan Kalita said the sea of supporters once again proved that the people of Middle Guwahati continue to hold AGP close to their hearts. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring all-round development of the constituency under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

