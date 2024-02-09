Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania inaugurates Projects in City

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania inaugurated several new projects across multiple wards of the city. Some of the inaugurated projects include the construction of a deep drainage system at Sri Sri Hari Mandir Mathura Nagar in Ward Number 49, funded under the 15th Finance Commission 2021–22; the Rukmini Nagar Rangamancha Path (Mayuri Path) in Ward Number 48, funded under the 15th Finance Commission; the Ganesh Path in Six Mile in Ward Number 59, funded by the GMC; and the construction of a deep drainage system in South Rukmini Gaon in Ward Number 48, funded under the 15th Finance Commission. Foundation stones were also laid for the East Shiva Nagar Barwari Road in Ward Number 59, funded by the 2nd installment of the 15th Finance Commission.

