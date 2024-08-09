Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania inaugurates two wells in Ward No. 25

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania inaugurated two wells in the premises of Suruj Nagar Namghar and Hirimbapur Bathou Temple in Ward No. 25, making them available for public use. The inauguration ceremony was attended by local councillor Manjula Rabha, members of the Suruj Nagar Namghar management committee, members of the Hirimbapur Bathou Temple management committee, and a large number of local residents. The wells have been constructed using GMC’s allocated funds.

