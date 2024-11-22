Guwahati: Meet on bar-restaurants’ compliance with rules held in city

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: A pivotal meeting was held today at the office of the Commissionerate of Taxes, led by Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, to address rising concerns over regulatory violations by the city’s 229 bar-restaurants. The meeting included officials from the Excise department, officers-in-charge (OCs) of police stations, and transport department representatives.

The primary agenda revolved around violations by many establishments operating beyond their permissible hours and non-compliance with other government norms. Police Commissioner Barah underlined the need for strict adherence to official guidelines, emphasizing the collective responsibility of stakeholders, including business owners and the public, to ensure safety and lawfulness.

“Businesses such as bars and restaurants cannot operate purely on personal preferences; they must abide by regulations to function legally,” Barah stated. Highlighting the challenges of enforcement, he added, “High fines alone cannot deter accidents or violations. A multi-pronged approach involving all stakeholders is essential.”

Noise Pollution and Drug-Related Concerns

Addressing the issue of noise pollution, Barah reiterated that loud music systems must not operate past 10 pm in public spaces. He also warned bar and club owners about the rising threat of drug-related activities, urging them to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior.

“The safety of patrons, particularly young women, is paramount. Business owners must ensure security by installing CCTV systems and monitoring their premises closely,” he added. Irresponsible Promotional Practices

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Mahanta raised concerns about promotional practices by some establishments, particularly offers involving free alcohol. He cautioned that such schemes often lead to exploitative situations, which could jeopardize the safety of women.

“To boost sales, bar owners should not encourage practices that put women at risk under the guise of free drinks. If unfortunate incidents occur within a pub’s premises, the owners will be held accountable,” Mahanta warned.

Staffing and Traffic Management Issues

The shortage of personnel to manage nighttime traffic, especially on highways, was also discussed. Barah acknowledged the need for better coordination among departments to address these challenges effectively.

The meeting concluded with a call for greater accountability and cooperation from bar-restaurant owners, ensuring compliance with all regulations to promote a safer environment for patrons and the public. The meeting marks a critical step in addressing ongoing issues surrounding nightlife establishments in Guwahati, aiming to balance commercial freedom with public safety and law enforcement.

