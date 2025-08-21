Guwahati: Meeting held of fair price shop dealers and cooperative societies

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A sensitization meeting with all fair price shop dealers and Gaon Panchayat cooperative societies of Kamrup (M) was held on Wednesday at the Pragjyotish Cultural Complex, Machkhowa. The programme was organized by the Kamrup (M) district administration in collaboration with the Department of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs. Attending the meeting as chief guest, Minister of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Kaushik Roy announced that from October 2025 onwards, beneficiaries across Assam will start receiving masoor dal, sugar and salt at subsidized rates under the State government’s new initiative.

The scheme will be rolled out in 10 districts from October 1, while it will cover 25 districts including Kamrup (M) from November. The minister urged all fair price shop dealers to ensure a transparent and clean distribution process so that the benefits reach the targeted sections of society.

It may be noted that all ration card holders under the National Food Security Act, 2013 will be entitled to these items at rates lower than the market price. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) will supply masoor dal, sugar and salt, which will be distributed simultaneously along with regular food grains under the public distribution system.

The meeting was also attended by East Guwahati MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Dispur MLA Atul Bora, Additional Chief Secretary of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Bishwaranjan Samal, Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, and others.

