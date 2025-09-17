Guwahati: Meeting on leprosy awareness held in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A meeting on leprosy awareness and prevention was convened on Tuesday at the Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner’s office, chaired by Dr. Pradipta Kumar Nayak, Special Monitor (Leprosy) of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The session was attended by Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, along with senior officials from the Health Department and other related departments. The discussions focused on ensuring that persons affected by leprosy receive timely benefits under the government’s free healthcare schemes. Officials stressed that early detection of the disease, followed by prompt treatment, can enable full recovery and help prevent disabilities.

It was further highlighted that leprosy diagnosis and free treatment services are available at all government health centres across the district. Globally, more than 10 million patients have undergone multidrug therapy and been cured of the disease.

Calling for coordinated action, Dr. Nayak urged all departments to carry out their respective responsibilities in spreading awareness. He emphasized that with collective effort, a leprosy-free society can be achieved.

Also Read: Assam: National Leprosy Eradication Day observed in Tezpur