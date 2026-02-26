Guwahati: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inaugurated Beltola Market Complex

GUWAHATI: In a significant push towards comprehensive urban transformation, Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several key infrastructure, environmental, and beautification projects across Guwahati. The initiatives are aimed at mitigating urban flooding, strengthening civic infrastructure, promoting environmental sustainability, and creating modern public spaces for residents.

Minister Mallabaruah laid the foundation stone for construction of a flood protection wall from PIBCO Point in Rukminigaon to Janata Bhawan. The project, estimated at Rs 25 crore, includes excavation of the Bahini River to enhance its water-carrying capacity.

Mallabaruah expressed optimism that excavation work spanning nearly 800 bighas at Silsako would substantially reduce flood-related hardships faced by citizens and bring long-term relief to vulnerable localities.

The Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Beltola Daily Market complex, built at a cost of Rs 11.5 crore. The state-of-the-art facility comprises 380 shops, dedicated office space for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), and a community hall.

At Ghoramara, the minister laid the foundation stone for the new headquarters of the Assam State Housing Board. He also launched the Urban Forest project at Paschim Boragaon near Deepor Beel, to be developed over approximately 40,000 square metres using the Miyawaki plantation method.

Additionally, Mallabaruah laid the foundation stone for a stormwater drainage project in Boragaon near Excelcare Hospital to further improve water management systems in the area.

Another event today was where the minister laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Mahabir Chilarai Park in Amingaon, which will be reconstructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.82 crore.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for beautification and infrastructure development at the southern approach of the newly constructed North Guwahati–South Guwahati bridge, a press release said.

