Guwahati: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Reviews GMC’s Developmental Works

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday chaired a special review meeting to assess the developmental activities and overall functioning of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The minister reviewed the progress of various ongoing initiatives and stressed measures to strengthen revenue generation in different sectors under GMC. He also shared key suggestions to improve efficiency and ensure better civic services for the residents of Guwahati.

Deputy Mayor Smita Roy, Members of the Mayor-in-Council, GMC Commissioner Dr. M.S. Lakshmipriya, along with Additional and Joint Commissioners and senior officials, were present in the meeting.

The discussion underlined the government’s focus on building robust urban infrastructure and enhancing civic amenities to meet the growing needs of the city.

