Guwahati: Minor rescued from business establishment in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Continuing its crackdown on child labour, Childline on Thursday rescued a 15-year-old boy from a business establishment in the city. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Childline, with support from Satgaon police, carried out a raid at the Pathar Quary area and rescued the minor from Ahmed Scooter Service, where he had been engaged as a child labourer. Sources revealed that several business establishments in the Satgaon area have long been employing children to run their operations. Following the operation, Childline officials confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against business owners found hiring child labourers.

Also read: Guwahati: Crackdown on Child Labour, Six Children Rescued