Guwahati: Mobile snatcher held in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Swift action by a city Police team from Satgaon Police Station led to the arrest of a mobile snatcher within hours of the crime.

The victim was targeted earlier in the day by two bike-borne miscreants, who fled with her mobile phone. Acting on technological inputs and rapid investigation, police apprehended Anuwar Hussain (27), a resident of Kekankuchi, Mukalmua in Nalbari district. The stolen handset was recovered from his possession. Police said further investigation is underway, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

